Jessica Starr: 5 Things About Fox News Detroit Reporter, 35, Who Tragically Took Her Own Life

Detroit is mourning the passing of young meteorologist Jessica Starr, who died by suicide, her news station announced on December 13. Let’s honor Jessica by learning more about her, here.

Our thoughts are with the Fox 2 News family in Detroit today, as they mourn the passing of one of their own: Jessica Starr. The bright, young meteorologist, 35, who has worked for the local news station since 2012, died by suicide, according to a statement and devastating on-air announcement from her colleagues. Watch that below, and learn five important facts about Jessica:

1. Jessica had been with Fox 2 Detroit since 2012. Jessica, a Michigan native, started her career at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Michigan as their weekend meteorologist in 2008. She then moved to WBFF-TV in Baltimore, Maryland in 2008, where she covered weather and community events. After four years with WBFF, she joined Fox 2 as their meteorologist. Jessica had two meteorology degrees from Michigan State University and Mississippi State University.

2. She is survived by her husband, Dan, and their five-year-old son, Noah. Jessica’s bio on the Fox 2 site says, “When I’m not at work or at one of my favorite restaurants, you can find me spending time with my husband.” She spoke about being a new mother in a 2014 interview with Westend, saying, “A baby will change your life in every way for the better. Everything I do now is for him. He makes me a better woman, a better wife and a better person for the world. Being a mom was something I always wanted to be. Professionally, I just want to keep growing. I’m really happy right now.”

3. She went viral in 2012 for wearing a green dress during a weather forecast. Weather maps are projected onto a green screen during TV broadcasts. When Jessica wore a green dress while trying to read the weather, her body essentially disappeared onscreen. She was a good sport about the mistake and danced around during the hilarious broadcast. Watch it HERE!

4. Fox 2 Detroit released a heartfelt statement following Jessica’s death: “Last night we were informed of the heartbreaking news that our friend and colleague, meteorologist Jessica Starr took her life. All of us here at FOX 2 are in deep shock and cannot believe that such a wonderful, bright and intelligent individual will no longer be with us. Her family and friends will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as we all deal with our grief.”

5. She recently tweeted that she was having a “challenging time.” Jessica underwent Lasik eye surgery in October 2018 and apparently struggled while being off-air for so long. He last tweet was on November 14, when she posted, “Update; yesterday was a struggle for me. I really wanted to come back but I need more time to recover. Please keep me in your thoughts during this challenging time. Will keep you updated.”

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or text 741-741.