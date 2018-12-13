Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift: See 29 Of Her Hottest Performance Looks In Honor Of Her Turning 29

It’s Dec. 13 so you know what that means… it’s Taylor Swift’s birthday! The singer turns 29 this year, so we’re honoring her by taking a look back her best performance outfits.

Taylor Swift is one of the best performers of this generation – don’t @ me. But every time she gets in front of a crowd, she not only gives her all but she dresses for the part too! That’s why for her 29th birthday – which is today, Dec. 13! – we decided to take a look back at some of the most glamorous, fun and sexy looks that Tay has worn onstage throughout the years.

As every Swiftie knows, the “Delicate” hitmaker tends to switch up her ~style~ for each album. Like, during her Red era, her costumes consistently featured the bright hue the record was named after. This was also the period of time where she practically lived in Keds and I may or may not have bought a red pair because I love her so much. (I still have them TBH.)

But for her most recent tour, the songstress opted for a darker, edgier look. Black sequined bodysuits made up the majority of her Reputation tour costumes, and she even wore a red and black one for her 2018 American Music Awards performance on Oct. 9.

But this isn’t the first time Taylor opted for a sexy and dark performance ensemble. In 2014, she performed at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and absolutely SLAYED in a sheer lace dress over a black bra and high-waisted briefs. Check out the gallery above to see even more of her most spectacular performance looks of all-time! Happy birthday, Taylor!