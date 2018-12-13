EXO’s music video for ‘Love Shot’ is INCREDIBLE. The K-pop group proves they are the dancing kings in their all-new music video. Watch now and keep ‘Love Shot’ on repeat!

EXO’s “Love Shot” music video has arrived, and it’s basically the best action movie of the year. The K-pop group plans a heist in the incredible music video. The boys — Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, Sehun, Xiumin, Lay, and Chen — also show off their amazing dance moves throughout the video. Seriously, how do they move like they do?! Their wardrobe is out of this world amazing, too. Give EXO all of the awards, please.

“Love Shot” is the title track off EXO’s upcoming repackaged album of the same name. The album has already reached the top of the iTunes charts. What an incredible accomplishment. The group teased the music video in the days before its release, and it was totally worth the wait. “Love Shot” is already one of our favorite music videos of the year!

Naturally, fans fell in love with the “Love Shot” music video. This has been a fantastic year for EXO, to say the least. “Exo gave us tempo, with you, smile on my face, gravity, bad dream, 24/7, oasis, damage, ohh la la la, sign, trauma, wait, and love shot this 2018. everyone say thank you exo,” one fan gushed on Twitter. Another tweeted, “ChanHun just slayyed the rap part… they’re absolutely magnificent. Love Shot is definitely my favourite..it takes time to build up but it snapped so hard. The bridge is so beautiful. EXO Vocal, EXO choreography, EXO visual nothing ever disappoints.”