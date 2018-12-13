Bow Wow is facing his demons in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Dec. 13 episode of ‘Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.’ He reveals he contemplated suicide when he was 15. Watch now.

Bow Wow is in therapy and talking about his past in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. He looks back at his 15th birthday, a day he wanted to take his own life. He was in the closet with a knife. “I wanted to kill myself,” Bow Wow confesses.

Bow Wow’s therapist makes him dig deep and explore why he had suicidal thoughts. “I didn’t want to be here no more,” Bow Wow reveals. “A lot of the emptiness comes from I feel like I lived too fast. I’ve seen everything too fast, ’cause at 15 I’m rich, I’ve done traveled the world, I’m selling out arenas. I seen what happened to Tupac, Biggie. You somebody when you gone. That’s when they appreciate you. I wanted to experience that. I wanted people to really love me.”

The rapper has his eyes closed, and the therapist tells Bow Wow to imagine himself taking the gun from his 15-year-old self and telling him it’s going to be OK. “You can just begin to give yourself some credit fro what you just accomplished, and that’s address some things that are happening on the inside,” his therapist says.

