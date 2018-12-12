Kodak Black Storms Out Of Hot 97 Interview After His Sexual Assault Case is Awkwardly Brought Up

Kodak Black’s interview with Hot 97 quickly went south after his sexual assault case was brought up on Dec. 12. The ‘Tunnel Vision’ rapper, furious, chose to walk out — and he explained why.

Kodak Black, 21, is scheduled for court in April 2019, but he’s not taking questions! The “ZEZE” rapper has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in February 2016, and Hot 97 host Ebro let Kodak know that it’s not a distant memory. After Ebro and his co-hosts chatted over safe subjects like music, Ebro jumped the gun: “We take sexual assault here serious and we can’t get into detail, but we hope to have you back so that we could have a deeper conversation about that, because this is a serious topic. And we’re hearing these stories a lot,” the radio host told Kodak, since the rapper’s trial date was scheduled just six days ago.

One of Ebro’s co-hosts abruptly switched the subject to the moon landing conspiracy, but Kodak didn’t take the bait. A long bout of silence ensued, with everyone looking around awkwardly. Ebro finally spoke up, noting that Kodak looks “upset” the case was brought up, and the rapper lashed out. Kodak admitted that he feels for people “going through sh*t” like him, “y’all be entertained by bullsh*t.” Unsatisfied with the other co-host’s attempt to sway the conversation, Kodak then warned to “change the subject” or he’ll walk out.

“We don’t have to talk about nothing else, we can be done right here,” Ebro replied, and that was the end of that interview. Watch the drama below! Kodak, whose given name is Dieuson Octave, was indicted by a grand jury for the alleged sexual attack in April 2017, according to the Sun Sentinel. The outlet reported that the rapper is up against a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for being accused of raping a teenager in a South Carolina hotel room in February 2016. This just adds to his long history of arrests and trouble with the law.

Ebro has since taken to Twitter to defend himself after facing backlash from Kodak’s fans. “I was tryna have a balanced convo with Kodak Black & not ignore the serious allegations against him but also not ask specifics to make his situation worse,” the radio host tweeted. “And he wanna get an attitude with me?? Nah.” He then pointed out that he didn’t ask Kodak for specifics of the case right away, tweeting, “I never asked Kodak a question about the case.”