Jason Momoa Gets Matching Rings With Wife Lisa Bonet’s Ex Lenny Kravitz: Weird Or Totally Awesome?

Well, this is something you don’t see everyday. Jason Momoa got matching skull rings for himself and his wife, Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz! Who knew they were that close?

One big happy family! Things can get a bit chippy when trying to blend families, or remarry. But, that’s not the case for Jason Momoa, 39, and Lisa Bonet, 51, and her ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, 54. In fact, Momoa and Kravitz are so close that the Aquaman actor purchased matching rings for himself and the rocker. The duo posed for a photo with their fists pointed forward as they showed off their bone skull rings.

Momoa took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with Kravitz, showing off their new jewelry. “I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring,” Momoa captioned the photo. “Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha j.”

Kravitz returned the gesture, posting a photo of him supporting Momoa’s first-ever hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, December 8. “My brother @prideofgypsies is doing his thing right now on @nbcsnl,” Kravitz wrote alongside a selfie of himself next to a sign with Momoa’s name on it. Talk about an amazing brotherhood!

Momoa reprised his role as Khal Drogo from Game of Thrones during SNL. He even showcased his rock hard physique, going shirtless for the GoT sketch. Momoa opened a jar for Aidy Bryant in his monologue, and even punched holes in multiple walls, and twerked for Tiny Tim. And, it was certainly a milestone moment in his career. “This is probably one of the greatest moments of my life right after having beautiful kids and marrying my red hot smokin’ wife, Lisa Bonet,” Momoa said during his monologue.

In October 2017, news broke that Momoa and Bonet — who began dating in 2005 — secretly wed. However, fans were shocked to learn that they had been married for years. Momoa and Bonet have two children together, daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 9. Bonet has another child, you know, her 30-year-old actress daughter Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with her ex, Lenny Kravitz.