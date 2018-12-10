Sarah Grace: 5 Things To Know About The 15-Year-Old Powerhouse On ‘The Voice’

Sarah Grace is one to watch this season on ‘The Voice.’ As season 15 continues, get up to speed on all things Sarah Grace. Here’s what you need to know!

The Voice season 15 is underway, and Sarah Grace has emerged as a frontrunner. The 15-year-old singer from Texas, who is on Team Kelly, has wowed us week after week with her stellar performances. So, who is Sarah Grace? Check out these 5 essential facts about the singer.

1. Her first vocal lesson was with Kelly Clarkson! Sarah has been singing her entire life, but she admitted to Parade that she “never had a vocal lesson until I had a vocal lesson with Kelly Clarkson.” Sarah first wowed the judges with her performance of Janis Joplin’s “Ball and Chains” during the blind auditions. Kelly, Jennifer Hudson, and Blake Shelton turned their chairs for Sarah, and Sarah ultimately chose Kelly!

2. She can play the trumpet, too! Sarah plays a variety of instruments at her local high school, according to her NBC bio. This girl can do anything!

3. Sarah had synesthesia as a child. Synesthesia is a condition in which she would see colors in response to hearing music. When she no longer had synesthesia, Sarah decided to pursue a career in music.

4. She’s in a band called Sarah Grace and The Soul. Sarah is in the band with Reagan Kimberly and Daniel Holder. The band was previously known as Campfire Soul. Sarah’s band is described as a “dynamic youth group with a passion for blues, rock, soul, and roots music.”

5. Sarah performed a unique rendition of “Amazing Grace” on The Voice. Her amazing top 10 performance will go down in The Voice history as one of the best. In the middle of her performance, she started playing the trumpet! This spin on the hymn was unlike anything we’d ever heard. This girl is just in high school, people!