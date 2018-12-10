Looks like the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ cast just got a little bit bigger! Reality stars Lyrica and A1 are now proud parents of a newborn baby. Yay!

Lyrica Anderson, 29, and A1 Bentley, 31, just reached a major milestone! That’s because the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars welcomed their first baby to the world and he is too cute! Lyrica posted a trio of photos to Instagram on Dec. 10, showing off her son Ocean Zion Bentley. “My Pride and Joy!” she captioned the sweet shots. “My Angel! I love you my son!” Her S.O. shared one of the same shots to social media writing, “Love you son!” He also tagged Ocean in the picture because, yes, the little one does already have an account of his own. That seems to be all of the rage nowadays! In his first photo, he — a.k.a. his parents — wrote, “Wus Good World.”

While Lyrica and A1 didn’t open up about when exactly their bundle of joy arrived, we bet they’ll reveal more soon. And better yet, maybe the entire thing will play out on their VH1 reality show. Only time will tell… The couple announced that they were expecting on an episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and were plagued with rumors that Safaree Samuels, 37, was actually the father of the child and Lyrica needed to take a paternity test. All because she and A1 took a break from their relationship! But Lyrica did take a DNA test, and Ocean really is A1’s, so maybe all of the speculation can stop now.

Lyrica was far from shy about sharing baby bump progress pics all pregnancy long, so here’s to hoping that she’s just as consistent with photos of Ocean.

So far, so cute! In the first and second pics that Lyrica shared, her son was lying on the carpet in a black tee. And in the third, he was sporting a teeny tiny letterman jacket. Aw!