Katie Cassidy Reveals Gorgeous Lace Gown In First Wedding Pic With Husband Matthew Rodgers

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers are officially married! The excited actress took to Instagram on Dec. 9 to reveal the happy news with an amazingly romantic photo.

Katie Cassidy is a happily married woman and she’s ready to let everyone know! The 32-year-old stunning actress took to Instagram on Dec. 9 to make the exciting marriage announcement with an incredibly romantic pic that shows her sharing a sweet kiss with her new husband Matthew Rodgers in the sunlight. “I can’t help falling in love with you…YES! It’s official! #MrsRodgers I love you my husband,” Katie sweetly captioned the pic, which showed her wearing a gorgeous white lace Pronovias gown and Matthew wearing a dashing suit with a white blazer. The lovebirds’ ceremony took place at Sunset Key, FL, according to E! Online.

Katie and Matthew announced their engagement back on June 5, 2017 so they’ve been planning the beautiful wedding for a year and a half and from the looks of the lovely pic, it definitely looks like it was worth the wait! Matthew’s proposal was almost as memorable as the wedding too. The hunk asked Katie to marry him while they were vacationing on the island of Mauritius off the coast of Africa and although there’s not much known about Katie’s new hubby, his proposal alone leads us to believe he’s definitely a hopeless romantic!

Before Katie, who is the daughter of the late David Cassidy, found “the one” in Matthew, she dated notable stars, including singer Jesse McCartney. This is the first marriage for Katie. Congrats to the newlyweds!

We’ll be on the lookout for more wedding pics as they get posted. We wish both Katie and Matthew a lifetime of love and happiness!