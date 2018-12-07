Gabrielle Union Claps Back After She’s Mom-Shamed For Kissing Her Baby Girl On The Mouth

Just over a week after Dwyane Wade was dad-shamed for kissing his daughter on the lips, his wife is in the same boat. But Gabrielle Union fired back with an epic response!

Dwyane Wade, 36, isn’t the only parent getting slammed for kissing his baby girl on the lips. But when fans went after Gabrielle Union, 46, for the same thing on Dec. 6, she fired right back! “Hey guys I appreciate all the concern about kisses on the mouth and labored breathing, I am blessed enough to have a nurse here with us while at work,” she said. “Kaav is healthy and I don’t even touch her without washing and sanitizing myself and everything and everyone that comes into contact with her. No visits with sick folk and even all of Oprah’s crew got whooping cough vaccinations and current on all vaccinations to be in our home. If you think I waited this long and went thru all this to put my baby in harm’s way…you got another thing coming.”

Amen! Gabrielle’s response was so perfect. She stayed completely respectful to her fans, while reminding them that she’s got this whole mom thing handled. After suffering from eight or nine miscarriages and welcoming baby Kaavia through a surrogate, she’s had an incredibly long journey to motherhood — and she’s right! Why, after all of that, would she put her baby in danger? And after watching the sweet mother/daughter footage of Gabrielle and Kaavia, it’s crazy that anyone would even think to criticize. It’s SO adorable.

“Kissing game,” Gabrielle captioned the video. “She’s got my heart on a string.” She was staring down at her daughter in the video, giving her gentle kisses and big smiles! The cutest part? Kaavia was just looking up at her mom, watching with wide eyes. Aw!

Smooches can spread dangerous germs in the first two months of a baby’s life, but it sounds like Gabrielle and Dwyane are taking all of the precautions necessary with their little one.