7 Times Cardi B Has Dressed Like Her Rival Nicki Minaj & Pulled It Off — Latex Dresses, Cheetah Print & More

Twins! Cardi B & Nicki Minaj have proved to have some insanely similar style choices. See photos of every time Cardi looked just like her rap nemesis!

Rap music elite Cardi B, 26, and Nicki Minaj, 35, are far from friends, but they do have one thing in common: their incredible style! The two reigning queens of hip-hop whip out fierce fashion looks time and time again, and sometimes, those looks are extremely similar. Their bold fashion choices often include skintight latex ensembles, glittering stage costumes, or revealing bodysuits, and often, they look like literal twins! Sure, the rivals are far from patching things up, ever since their heated fight at the 2018 Harpers Bazaar NYFW party, but they DO make up for it with their consistent, killer style!

We saw Cardi look JUST like Nicki when she dropped her “Mi Mami” music video with El Alfa on Nov. 2. Nicki is known for her signature bubble gum pink locks, so it was a surprise to see the “Bodak Yellow” rapper rocking a similar hairdo in the new video! The rapper looked uncannily similar to her archenemy in the clip, while dressed in scantily clad, satin lingerie, as she sexily sprawled out on a couch. It was her pastel pink locks really grabbed our attention though, and we can only imagine what Nicki thought of the video!

Just look at the time that Cardi and Nicki wore shockingly similar red, latex outfits. Both rappers proved to have an affinity for skintight latex, when they donned bodysuits made from the material. Cardi wore her look for an onstage performance of “Taki Taki” during her Fashion Nova x Cardi B launch party! We saw Nicki wear her sexy latex look during her 2018 BET Awards performance. With matching thigh-high boots on her feet, Nicki was looking red hot!

