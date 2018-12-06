Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Hunky Boxing Coach Leyon: ‘He’s My Gentle Giant’

Jennifer Aniston has never looked better! Ahead of her 50th birthday, she says she feels fantastic and it’s due in part to her boxing sessions with her ‘gentle giant’ trainer, Leyon Azubuike!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, is arguably in the best shape of her life! The actress admits she feels “fantastic” as she approaches her 50th birthday on February 11. Why? Well, if you ask her, it’s because she’s been training with Leyon Azubuike — her boxing coach, who co-owns the boxing studio and athletic performance facility Gloveworx in Los Angeles. “You look fantastic — you should be thrilled,” Ellen DeGeneres said of Aniston’s upcoming milestone birthday. The actress stopped by the show on December 6 to promote her new movie, Dumplin‘, which hits Netflix on Friday.

“I feel fantastic,” Aniston replied. Aniston’s good mood is partly because of sessions with Azubuike, who calls her “champ” in the gym. “Beautiful Leyon, he’s just fantastic! Look at that smile!”, Aniston gushed as Ellen put a photo of him on the big screen. “Seriously, Leyon is my gentle giant and he calls me ‘champ’ and it’s not weird,” she admitted. “I never thought someone would be able to call me champ and I would be ok [with it]. ‘Hey champ! We gotta get [your heart rate] up to 80, champ!’“]

Azubuike previously bragged about the actress and how “great” of an experience it’s been to work with her. “She’s very diligent. She is ready to work out hard, every single time she hits the gym,” Azubuike said during an interview in August. “Incredibly consistent and hardworking, and that makes my job a little bit easier. She’s a very good, natural athlete,” he added.

Aniston previously covered InStyle‘s September issue, and her trainer bragged about her beauty and work ethic on social media, while showing off the cover. “This right here, this is very very special to me, being that it comes from one of the most AMAZING human beings I’ve ever had the pleasure to have in my life,” he said in an Instagram post on August 16. “So to the hardest working, beautiful, vigorous, most extraordinary person- way to absolutely CRUSH this… I’m proud of you Jen, and forever proud to be your coach”.

In that same issue, Aniston took the opportunity to show Azubuike some love. “I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon,” she told the mag. “It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga. There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike. It’s amazing.”

In February, Aniston and ex Justin Theroux, 46, split after more than two years of marriage and seven years together. The two announced their separation on February 15 of this year. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” Aniston and Theroux said in a joint statement. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Since the split, Aniston has been keeping busy with work. In September, she wrapped filming on her upcoming Murder Mystery alongside Adam Sandler in Toronto and Italy.