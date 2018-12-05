Kate Harrison: 5 Things About Model Caught Kissing Chloe Grace Moretz On Cozy Date Night

Chloe Grace Moretz was snapped making out with a new love interest in Malibu on Dec. 3 – a model named Kate Harrison. But who is the mystery brunette?

Brooklyn Beckham who? Chloe Grace Moretz, 21, seems to have put her ex-boyfriend well and truly in behind her after she was snapped smooching with model Kate Harrison in Malibu on Dec. 3. The two women looked very lovey dovey after having dinner at the fancy sushi restaurant Nobu, before heading over to the members’ only club Soho House, according to TMZ. But who is Kate Harrison? Here’s everything you need to know about the woman who seems to have captured Chloe’s heart, eight months after she broke-up with Brooklyn:

1. She was born in Los Angeles but grew up in Oregon. In a 2012 Q&A video shared on YouTube, Kate opened up about her childhood, saying, “My nickname since I was really young is Kater Tot. I was obsessed with tater tots and my name is Kate so it kind of goes hand in hand.” Later in the video she revealed, “I play the ukulele, which is something I picked up from living up in Oregon, where I grew up most of my life.”

2. Kate says her personal style is “band, rocker chic from LA.” In the same clip, Kate broke down her favorite look, saying, that she also loves “leather, studs” and “old band T-shirts – legitimate vintage.”

3. She’s an anglophile. In fact, like Chloe, Kate seems to have a soft spot for British men. In another Q&A video posted by the brand Free People on Vimeo in 2012 she was asked, “If you were granted a one-way ticket where would you go?” Kate replied, “Fiji, because that’s where I’ve always wanted to go and I’ve decided that’s where I’m going to honeymoon with the man of my dreams who will most likely be British.”

4. Kate has modeled for major brands. She has worked with Top Shop, Urban Outfitters and Roxy, according to Haute Spotter.

5. She’s socially and politically conscious. In March Kate posted a series of photos from the March For Our Lives protest in Los Angeles, demanding gun control a month after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. She added the hashtag “#notonemore.” On Jan. 20, 2017 – the day Donald Trump was inaugurated and President Barack Obama left office – Kate shared a photo of Barack and Michelle Obama on her Instagram page. She added the caption, “This feels like I’m being dumped. Goodbye to the man of my dreamz.”