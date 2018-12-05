Cardi B Flaunts Toned Abs In Sexy Red Bandana Outfit Just Before Announcing Offset Split

Cardi B looked HOT in an Instagram photo released shortly before she announced her shocking split from Offset. See her sexy bandana-inspired outfit!

Cardi B might be going through some changes right now, but her killer fashion sense is still going strong! Just hours before revealing that she and Offset “are not together anymore,” the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker posted to her Instagram to show off her latest #OOTD – and boy is it SEXY.

Cardi donned a bra top and brief set in a red bandana print, rounding out the look with thigh-high boots, a robe and (of course) a bandana, all in the paisley print. The rapper’s long, bright red hair matched the look perfectly, as did her ruby eyeshadow. Bringing even more attention to her cleavage and abs, Cardi accessorized with chunky chain necklaces that said her name and a silver belly ring.

Shortly after showing off her outfit, Cardi revealed that she and Offset had split just four months after welcoming their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. She started off the shocking video by prefacing that she and the Migos member are “really good friends” who have “a lot of love for each other,” but that “things have just not been working out between us for a long time.” She added that she thinks they “just grew out of love.”

This Instagram announcement came as a surprise to fans because everything seemed fine between them just a few days ago. The former couple shared the stage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, CA on Nov. 30 where they shared a passionate kiss. “Thank you husband. He’s so fine,” Cardi told the audience, adding, “That’s my baby daddy yo.” Love is fleeting, I guess!