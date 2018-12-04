What To Get Your BFF This Holiday Season — Over 50 Amazing Gifts

We know you want to shower your BFF in love and attention this holiday season, and we’ve rounded up the best gifts to present to your bestie (and stay within budget!) See them below.

Lucky for you, there are so many cute makeup sets to gift your bestie this season. e.l.f. has a three eyeshadow duo set for only $5! Kiehl’s has a classic hand cream set that is only $35, and a $46 value! IT Cosmetics has adorable brush sets in reusable clutches — there are so many great gifts for beauty lovers this year! If your bestie prefers to sweat it out at the gym, get her a S’well water bottle. They have a ton of cute designs and the bottles keep water or other beverages super cold for up to 24 hours! Click through the gallery attached above for over 50 BFF gift ideas!

For a super special friend, consider a Sterling Silver Autograph Letter necklace by Alex Woo. It could be the first letter of their name, or maybe even an ampersand sign (&) to signify the two of you! I always give my family scratch off lottery tickets in their stockings. This year, I’m giving them scratch offs from Lotto Love. It’s a win, win, because every card donates to a charity, and the recipient still gets the fun of scratching! If your BFF is known as a dancing machine, gift her the COBY Light Up Bar wireless speaker, so you can blast your favorite song at your next pre-game.

Reese Witherspoon‘s “Sisterhood” collection in her Draper James line is PERFECT for the girl who LYLAS. If you gift him or her an iPic gift card, you might benefit too, by hitting the luxury theater with your BFF! For a personal touch, get your friend’s name emblazoned on a Burt’s Bees lip balm. You can easily personalize them on the BB website with their name or a special message. Happy shopping!