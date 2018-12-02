Gallery
Elsa Hosk & More Victoria’s Secret Models Showing Off Sexy Long Legs In Super Short Dresses

Elsa Hosk Victoria's Secret photocall, New York, USA - 29 Nov 2018 Victoria's Secret Shop The Show Event
Alessandra Ambrosio Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Kors
Sara Sampaio Elle Women in Hollywood, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2018 WEARING JULIEN MACDONALD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9881279bl
Martha Hunt Selim Mouzannar Bergdorf Goodman debut dinner, New York, USA - 15 Oct 2018
Victoria’s Secret models don’t just rock lingerie! See pics of Angels like Elsa Hosk and Adriana Lima showing off their long legs in tiny dresses!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is almost here! But before we watch the angels hit the runway tonight, Dec. 2, we thought we’d take a look at some of their other sexiest looks – courtesy of their own incredible fashion sense. Because yes, Victoria’s Secret models don’t just wear underwear. They also wear super chic –and super short – dresses!

Elsa Hosk, who modeled this year’s fantasy bra on the VS catwalk, made a major statement while celebrating the VIP Runway Experience at the Victoria’s Secret flagship store on Nov. 29. The 30-year-old model arrived at the event rocking a silver metallic Mick Fleetwood blazer dress from What Goes Around Comes Around (you know, that luxury vintage retailer that the Kardashians and other trendy celebs love so much).

Hosk styled the look with a chunky white belt, matching pumps and a lacy white bra that peeked out from under her plunging jacket dress. She kept her blonde tresses down, and looked positively glowing thanks to some killer contour and peach lip gloss. TBH, she looked truly… angelic.

Hosk isn’t the only model who knows how to slay in a short dress. Check out the gallery to see more VS models like Adriana LimaBarbara Palvin and Jasmine Tookes working it in mini dresses!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.