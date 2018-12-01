Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day Sale: Here’s How To Score 3-Wick Candles For Under $10

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – it’s the annual Bath & Body Works Candle Day Sale! With so many on sale, find out how to get yourself a candle that’ll make your home smell heavenly.

Forget Black Friday, Cyber Monday or every single Labor Day Mattress sale ever. For some people, the best shopping day of the year is Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day. On Dec. 1, for one day only, all 3-Wick Candles are on sale for the mind-boggling price of $8.95. They normally have a retail value of $24.50, so it’s understandable why some candle fans were lining up early in the morning to be first in line.

For those who want to score a candle today, they can “shop more than 125 Bath & Body Works-exclusive 3-Wick Candles across more than 100 different fragrances, including 23 new-to-the-world Candle fragrances introduced this year. Bath & Body Works is also launching 32 brand new candles EXCLUSIVELY for this year’s event (and they’ll also be available online.) Shoppers cans stock up on beloved Bath & Body Works Christmas fragrances like Fresh Balsam, ‘Tis the Season and Winter. For those who want to fill their home with a brand-new aroma, try the fragrances launching for the first time this year. Those include Snow Fall, Gingerbread & Caramel, Cherry Frost, Peppermint Brownie, and Sugared Snickerdoodle.

2018 marks the fifth year of Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day sale, and it’s the brand’s biggest candle event of the season (and the most highly anticipated day of the year for B&BW loyalists and candle aficionados.) It’s like Black Friday multiplied by … 100, as B&BW will see enough customers in stores today “to fill every seat in every NFL football stadium in the United States,” the brand said in a press release, “and sell enough 3-Wick Candles to stretch from Miami to Vancouver.” That’s a lot of candles.

I just left my store @ 1:25 setting up for #CandleDay and there is already a line. pic.twitter.com/Ty5znWyblS — Alex (@LaBravaaa) December 1, 2018

The best husband award to @FSUWarpath for dropping me off at @bathbodyworks for candle day! He’s watching the kiddos! pic.twitter.com/ZN6Wd9fQp8 — Seminolegirl97 (@seminolegirl97) December 1, 2018

The sale will be available in Bath & Body Works stores nationwide and online (while supplies last.) Many locations have extended hours today – check to see if your local store will be open late tonight – and many opened today at 7 AM to accommodate the rush. Remember to be nice to your fellow shoppers and happy candle hunting!