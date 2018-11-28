North West & Penelope Disick Cuddle Up In New Pic & 38 More Times They Proved They Were BFFs

These KarJenner cousins are BFF goals — and Kim Kardashian just reminded us with a new photo! Take a look at the rest of Penelope and North’s sweet moments over the years.

Penelope Disick, 6, and North West, 5, have a whole lotta love for each other! Everyone knows that cousins close in age are basically built-in best friends, and these little ones have proved that time and time again. Most recently, Kim Kardashian, 38, posted a pic of the KarJenner cousins cheek to cheek. Penelope was wearing a black dress with her hair down, while North’s curls were up in a ponytail and her orange dress matched her eyeshadow. So cute! “Thankful for our babies being besties,” Kim wrote. Kourtney Kardashian, 39, commented, “My little cutie girls.”

These little ladies have always been close! From holding hands in the backseat of the car and having a joint birthday party to matching as mermaids and hugging on the kitchen counter, Penelope and North know just how to melt fans’ hearts. While we’re sure they don’t get along all the time — they are just kids, after all — they always look like they’re having a blast together. Especially this year! Recall the KarJenner fam went to Bali for a fun, fab vacation and these cute cousins were photographed multiple times hanging out in their bathing suits and high ponytails. Scott Disick, 35, even posted a photo with them on the beach holding hands.

But don’t worry. Just because these cuties hang out on the reg doesn’t mean they don’t get along with their other cousins as well!

In fact, Khloe Kardashian, 34, has shared a couple photos of Penelope playing with her seven-month-old daughter True. And who could forget the sweet shot of Penelope and North reaching into newborn Dream Kardashian‘s stroller to touch her head? Adorable! But take a look at the gallery above for more times Penelope and North were BFF goals.