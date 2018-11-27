Kenya Moore, 47, Shows Off Toned Stomach In Sports Bra Just 3 Weeks After C-Section

Can you say snapback? Kenya Moore’s abs are FLAT just three weeks after giving birth via c-section, and she looks amazing! See her impressive selfie here!

Talk about a superwoman! Just three weeks after giving birth to darling daughter Brooklyn Daly via c-section, Kenya Moore is back to looking nearly like her pre-pregnancy self! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, posted a new selfie to Instagram on November 27 that showed off her toned abs, flat tummy, and tiny waist. She looks incredible while only wearing a sports bra and yoga pants! It’s hard to believe that she literally just had a baby.

So, how did she do it? Kenya says that she still hasn’t gotten the go-ahead to hit the gym, but nevertheless, she’s doing work to get her body back post-pregnancy! She captioned her mirror selfie, “The SnapBack is real! I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr Csection but I made it! I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battle scar! #myangel #miraclebaby #motherhood #love #family”

We’re glad she looks so happy and is feeling healthy after her pregnancy, which was difficult. Kenya told fans four days after her November 4 c-section that she was experiencing “excruciating pain” from the three-hour surgery, during which she lost a lot of blood. And yet, Kenya went to Target to pick up baby supplies, despite not being able to walk! While fans and family were concerned that she was doing too much, too soon after her traumatic procedure, it seems like Kenya’s bouncing back!

Kenya experienced some terrifying pregnancy complications. Like Kim Kardashian, she suffered from preeclampsia, a condition that causes high blood pressure and damage to the pregnant woman’s organs. At one point, Kenya gained 17 pounds in one week because of water retention! Baby Brooklyn came into the world early because of the condition.