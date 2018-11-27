Dwyane Wade, Scott Disick & More Celeb Dads Kissing Their Kids On The Lips — Sweet Pics

Look at these doting dads! Parents like Dwyane Wade and Scott Disick haven’t shied away from PDA with their kids despite backlash. See all the sweet smooches here!

Dwyane Wade, 36, was over the moon when he and Gabrielle Union, 46, welcomed their baby girl Kaavia to the world on Nov. 7 — and he proved it by tattooing her name on his shoulders and plating a big kiss on her lips. While both gestures were sweet, fans had a major problem with the peck! “Don’t kiss newborns on the mouth,” one Instagram user wrote. “That’s how you spread diseases and their little immune systems can’t fight off that bacteria.” But Dwyane isn’t the only celebrity who has recently been dad-shamed for kissing his kid. In fact, David Beckham, 43, came under fire on Nov. 27 as well when he went ice skating with his daughter Harper, 7, and took a smooching selfie with her.

He and his wife Victoria Beckham, 44, have both been criticized for showing affection to their children like this before, so the bashing is nothing new for the doting dad. But we bet his earlier defense still stands! “I kiss all my kids on the lips. I’m very affectionate with the kids,” David said on Facebook Live back in 2017. “It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.” And just like the soccer star has been spotted giving all of his kids a smooch, Scott Disick, 35, has done the same with Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

Most parents stop doing that when their kids get older — David even said Brooklyn Beckham, 19, might find a kiss on the lips strange — but Steven Tyler, 70, still kisses his daughter Liv, 41. The father/daughter pair have turned heads multiple times with their red carpet smooches!

But to each his own, right? If these celebrity dads want to show their affection for their kids in this way, why stop them? Maybe instead of dad-shaming, fans should praise these stars for loving on their children.