NeNe Leakes thinks she looks so good at 50 that she’s outshining her younger ‘RHOA’ co-stars. She says ‘they look old’ in a shocking new interview.

NeNe Leakes has always brimmed with self-confidence. But she might have just pissed off her younger Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mates — and young women in general — with shocking comments calling them out for looking old. The 50-year-old is appearing on the new episode of BET’s Raq’s Rants airing on Nov. 27 to talk up the current season 11 of RHOA and ended up dissing her cast mates. When asked how long NeNe plans to stay with the show, she said she’s up for another 11 seasons before adding, “Girl, I can hang with the best, honey. A lot of these chicks, they might be a little bit younger, but they don’t look as good. They look old!

Ouch! That’s a total swipe at the show’s new younger cast mates, 34-year-old Eva Marcille and 38-year-old Shamari Fears. More of the longstanding housewives are also younger than NeNe, as Kandi Burruss is 42 and Porsha Williams is 37. The only member of the current RHOA lineup that is not younger than NeNe is Cynthia Bailey, who is 51. So she pretty much insulted nearly all of her co-stars.

Then NeNe took on younger girls in general for looking too old. “You know, a lot of these young girls look old today,” she continued. She wouldn’t even elaborate on who she was talking about or get more specific, as when interviewer Raq Harper pressed her for a less vague comment, Nene just shot back “All of them. All the young girls, to me, look old.”

“And all the older women look younger,” NeNe added. ‘First of all, we’re African-American, so it’s not like we’re aging like that,” she said at the end of the clip, agreeing with Raquel that “Black don’t crack” when it comes to getting wrinkles. Wait, her RHOA cast mates are also African-American too! We can’t wait to see what her younger co-stars think of NeNe dissing them for looking old.