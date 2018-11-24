Kendall Jenner, Ariel Winter & More Stars In LBD Looks You Could Wear To Any Holiday Party

There’s nothing like a little black dress! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Ariel Winter, and more love taking on the classic trend. Now that the holiday season has arrived, check out celebs rocking hot LBD looks!

Little black dresses never get old. The look is perfect for any and all occasions, especially holiday parties. LBDs are sexy and classy. Celebrities are all about little black dresses. Kendall Jenner, 23, stunned at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party in a plunging little black dress. The LBD was skintight and featured fun ruffled sleeves. Her LBD was glam with a little bit of an edge. She’s know stranger to little black dresses. She rocked a sparkling leather LBD at a Chrome Hearts party during 2018 Paris Fashion Week.

Ariel Winter, 20, went for a super sexy LBD look at the Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in 2017. She donned a skintight and strapless black latex dress. She paired the sexy little black dress with a pair of red heels. When it comes to holiday parties, it’s all about getting all dolled up!

If you’re going for a more sleeker look, you could go for an LBD like Bella Hadid, 22, wore to the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. She looked like absolute dynamite in a black tuxedo dress. Pair that kind of dress with a bold red lip, and you’ll be good to go! The look is perfect for an office holiday party!

When it comes to the holidays, velvet is always a very popular trend. Black velvet dresses like ones Kim Kardashian, 38, and Ariana Grande, 25, have worn in the past would be great choices for holiday parties in 2018. Little black dresses are timeless, and celebrities have given us great inspiration over the years. Take a look at more of stars rocking little black dresses in our gallery above. Happy holidays, everyone!