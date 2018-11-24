Exclusive
Angelina Jolie ‘Extremely’ Focused On Her Kids Amidst Brad Pitt Divorce: Trying To Show Him Up?

Angelina Jolie has been working hard to be a good mother to her six children during her divorce from Brad Pitt and she’s also been trying to protect them throughout the messy custody battle.

Angelina Jolie, 43, may be going through a messy divorce and custody battle with ex Brad Pitt, 54, but she’s not letting it stop her from making her kids her number one priority. “Angelina spends every minute of free time with her kids these days, she has always been an extremely hands on parent,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “But since the split with Brad the kids have become pretty much her entire focus, they’re her reason for living and she is happiest when they are all with her. She’s been going out of her way to take them out more because she likes to keep them busy to keep their minds off the divorce.”

Although a different source previously told us that Brad felt Angelina was constantly with the kids because she was trying to put on a good image for the public, the actress apparently is against that theory. “It has nothing to do with her trying to create a certain image because she is only being the natural, devoted mother that she’s always been,” the source continued.

Angelina may be taking her struggles with her personal life day by day, but she’s not letting it take away from her successful acting career or activism work. The talented actress looked stunning when she stepped out for the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival in London on Nov. 23. The event was hosted by the group Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, which she co-founded and she was all smiles in a flattering white dress under a black coat with heels and bright red lipstick.

We continue to wish Angelina, Brad and their kids a lot of happiness and hope they can turn their tough situation into something positive that’s in the best interest for all!