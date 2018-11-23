Halsey Spreads Legs To Reveal Crotch In Sexy Post-Thanksgiving Selfie

When it comes to posting sexy selfies on Instagram – let’s face it – Halsey’s a queen. Her Black Friday saucy snap was a prime example!

Halsey, 24, got her post-Thanksgiving weekend off to a great start by sharing a sexy selfie on Instagram on Nov. 23, Black Friday. Wearing very short shorts, the “Bad At Love” singer and New Jersey native sat in front of a mirror, spreading her long legs and capturing the image with her phone. She also wore combat boots and a T-shirt that said, “Girls invented punk rock, not England.”

Her fans loved the pic and the message. “Hit ‘em with the facts Ashley,” one Instagram follower wrote, using Halsey’s real name. “I love everything about this. You are such a babe,” another person wrote. Many followers noted that they thought she looked like the CoverGirl spokesperson and makeup artist James Charles. Rocking her short haircut and embracing a very androgynous look, we can definitely see why her fans even tagged the YouTube star to draw the similarity to his attention. “Why did I think this was @jamescharles?” one wrote.

This latest sexy selfie is a bit of a different look for Halsey, who can set pulses racing by posting bikini pics or topless shots. It comes a day after the singer showed off her cooking skills on social media. On Twitter and Instagram Halsey shared a clip of an amazing Thanksgiving feast that included mac and cheese, mashed potato, Brussel sprouts, stuffing and biscuits. She tweeted the 12-second clip with the caption, “Also, I’m a CHEF chef.” Her fans drooled over that footage too. “OK, is there anything you can’t do???” one amazed follower tweeted adding, “I think God poured all of life’s perfection into you.” Another fan gushed, “OMG, that looks fantastic! Yet another reason I love Halsey!”

As for the star, she loves her fans just as much. She tweeted on Thanksgiving Day, “Thank you for your kindness and patience and faith. You can always count on me. I’m so excited for what the next few years have to bring and I am so thankful I have millions of you to hold me and help me find my way.”