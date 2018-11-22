10 Of Penelope Disick’s Best Style Moments Of 2018: Track Suits, Fur Coats & More

What a fashion plate! Penelope Disick may be small, but the six-year-old’s style is mighty. See all of the best looks her wardrobe had to offer in 2018!

Prepare to be jealous of a six-year-old! That’s because Penelope Disick has a wardrobe worthy of a KarJenner — and we aren’t just talking about her collection of designer purses. She’s clearly following in Kourtney Kardashian‘s footsteps if her adorable outfits are anything to go by. While it’s impossible to tell whether her 39-year-old mom picks out her clothes or the little one likes making those decisions for herself, she has spent six years rocking fab ‘fits that flawlessly ride the line between comfortable and cute — and 2018 was no different. Over the course of this year, Penelope showed that she can be sporty or chic, or even a little mix of both. Let’s not forget the time she paired a pink Adidas track suit with teeny black loafers!

But at the end of the day, Penelope keeps her wardrobe classic. The Kardashian kid can often be seen pairing staples like white tees, denim jeans and furry coats with super cute statement pieces. Her go-to item this year? A pair of silver ankle boots with bright red toes and blue heels. Patriotic, and oh so cute! She bravely paired the awesome shoes with everything from a denim jumpsuit to a fur-lined, knee-length coat, proving that they were versatile enough to work at the airport and at a nice dinner. And with flaming slip-on sneakers and tall black cowboy boots in her closet as well, it’s clear that the little one loves a good shoe — and knows how to rock each pair!

So click through the gallery above for a look at her best style choices of 2018. She’s already a mini fashionista in the making!