Madison Beer, 19, Pulls Down Bikini Top To Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction While Flaunting Sexy Body

Madison Beer almost had an embarrassing mishap at a beach in Miami when her bikini top kept riding up and she had to pull it down.

That was a close call! Madison Beer, 19, turned heads on Nov. 20 when she came close to suffering a major wardrobe malfunction at a beach in Miami after her pink and white leopard print bikini top wouldn’t stop riding up. The brunette beauty avoided flashing beach-goers by pulling down the top to put it back into place as she frolicked in the water and luckily all was saved. Despite the fashion struggle, the brunette beauty was all smiles as she wore hoop earrings and sunglasses to go along with the stylish bikini during the fun outing.

Although Madison stayed modest during her beach time, she’s not opposed to flaunting her body when in the appropriate moment. She just released her epic music video for the song “Hurts Like Hell” featuring Offset, 26, and she appeared nude in several scenes throughout the feature. The video let her play the role of an angry witch who set out to wreak havoc and she couldn’t have portrayed it any better!

In addition to her latest music video, Madison has revealed skin in other projects in the past. Back in Dec. 2017, she stripped down to sexy lingerie for LOVE’s Advent Calendar and it was definitely memorable! In the incredible video, Madison could be seen working her gorgeous bod by doing pull ups and it gave her fans a huge source of motivation to stay healthy and strong and keep in shape!

We can’t wait to see what other projects she has set for the near future. No matter what she decides to do, she always knows how to impress and we love her for it!