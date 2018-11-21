‘A Christmas Arrangement’ Cast Reveals Why They Love Doing Holiday Movies: ‘They Feel So Good’

‘A Christmas Arrangement’ premieres Nov. 21 on Lifetime. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the cast about what sets this movie apart from the other holiday films, if there’s room for a sequel, and more!

A Christmas Arrangement kicks off Lifetime’s It’s a Wonderful Lifetime lineup on Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. The movie follows Poppy (Nicky Whelan), a flower shop owner who enters the annual holiday show for a chance to win the grand prize. There’s just one person standing in her way — Garrett (Miles Fisher), the under-appreciated protege of florist extraordinaire, Blair (Daphne Zuniga). As Poppy and Garrett’s rivalry heats up on the flower show floor, a romance blooms.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Nicky, Miles, and Daphne about A Christmas Arrangement at the movie’s red carpet screening. There are so many Christmas movies every year, but this one truly stands out among the rest. “It has a touch of difference with the whole florist vibe, and Miles is an awesome actor,” Nicky told HollywoodLife. “I know his work, and he was going to play along side of me. I really love working with this team and have worked with them before. And every year I like to do a Christmas movie.”

Miles added: “You know, I thought it was a really sweet script. It’s incredible how anything can be a Christmas story. The nice thing about Christmas films, especially television Christmas films, is it’s a tradition in a lot of households. Christmas movies are movies that you watch over and over and more than once. That happens a lot less nowadays.”

There are so many more actors out there who love doing Christmas movies like Nicky, Miles, and Daphne. “They feel so good,” Nicky said about Christmas movies. “It is so fun to be on set, and this one shot in LA, believe it or not. And you will see that there is snow in the movie. We made that happen also. It’s a no brainer, they are really fun movies! Christmas always has an awesome vibe to it. It is just a good vibe. It’s always a joy and a pleasure and a Christmas movie always feels like fun!

Daphne knows that actors love doing Christmas movies as much as fans love watching them. “People love them! People freaking love them!” she told HollywoodLife. “I think especially nowadays! You just want to zone out, grab some wine and some Kleenex, and sit on the couch and deny for awhile… Watch us have fun creating something fun and loving and sweet. I get it. It’s like an instant Zoloft, I think!”

As for a potential Christmas sequel, Miles is so down. “I absolutely think there is room for a sequel,” he said. “Have you seen the poster for this? It looks like it is primed for a sequel. For sure! For sure! It could also be the exact same cast in a completely different genre! Or we could do other holidays!”

A Christmas Arrangement helps a special red carpet screening at The Garry Marshall theater in Burbank, CA. A Christmas Arrangement is a Ninth House production. The red carpet was decorated with a Christmas-themed floral arrangement by Empty Vase Florist based in West Hollywood. After the red carpet, guests enjoyed a cocktail party hosted by Seagrams Escapes. Guests sipped signature cocktails like “Jamaican Me Merry” and enjoyed caramel crunch popcorn from Popcornoplis, Christmas-themed cake pops from Lady Fortune, and gift bags filled with goodies, including holiday lipgloss from NYX and Gibs Baby Brawler hairspray.