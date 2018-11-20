Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Fans Beg Them To Have Kids ASAP After He Posts Pic Of His Nephew

Justin Bieber posted a picture of his nephew and gave Beliebers worldwide baby fever. How soon will Justin and Hailey Baldwin meet their fans’ demands?

Justin Bieber, 24, is an uncle, but fans want him to add “dad” to his list of roles. The “No Brainer” singer shared the sweetest picture of his nephew dozing in his stroller, and it had Beliebers daydreaming of him and Hailey Baldwin, 22, pushing around a pram with their own toddler! “Have a child already thanks,” @updatesgrande commented. Another fan poked fun at Justin’s caption, which read, “Meet my nephew.” Therefore, a Justin and Hailey fan account wrote, “Next it’s gonna be ‘meet my son’ 😭.” A third fan reiterated that thought, commenting, “He is so cute!!! Waiting for you to be the dad next.” Seriously, it was like an echo chamber in Biebs’ comments section, as another fan mused, “Waiting for ‘meet my baby’ post.” Well, the fans have reason to speculate!

The married couple has progressed to the point where Hailey’s Instagram handle is now Hailey Bieber, as of Nov. 16! And we’ve been hearing that the newlyweds, who sealed their romance in a courthouse on Sept. 13, are open to becoming parents in the near future. “Justin can’t wait to become a dad,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Oct. 23. “He would be entirely thrilled if Hailey got pregnant tomorrow. As young as Justin is he’s already lived more than most people twice his age so he does feel mature enough to be a dad.” True — Justin had his first No. 1 song, “Baby,” at just 16 years old. Feel old yet? Apparently, Justin already does.

Even Hailey has admitted to wanting kids — so much so, her baby plans have influenced her tattoo plans! “I want more [tattoos], but I’m keeping space for my kids’ names, and certain sentimental things, and I don’t want to fill all the cute spots before…I get there,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Oct. 16. Given the fast timeline of the model’s romance with the pop star (they rekindled an old flame in June, and proceeded to become engaged in July) we’re not surprised by where her mind’s at.

For now, we’ll patiently wait with the rest of the Jailey army for a Bieber #3. Given the PDA we’ve been recently seeing between Hailey and Justin, we’re hoping the wait won’t be long!