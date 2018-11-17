Travis Scott Flaunts His Ripped Body & Sexy Tattoos & Kylie Jenner Probably Loves It

Someone get us a glass of water. Travis Scott ditched a shirt for his cover story photo shoot with ‘L’Officiel Hommes,’ and we’re wondering if Kylie Jenner’s sweating as much as we are.

Fitting for the mastermind behind Astroworld, Travis Scott’s body is out of this world. The rapper gave us an excellent view of his chiseled body, and the many tattoos that lay perfectly on it, in a series of pictures taken for L’Officiel Hommes. You can see a memento from the photo shoot for the French fashion magazine below, which Andrew Mukamal styled and Amanda Charchian photographed! Although his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, failed to add a heart-eyed emoji to the compliments in his Instagram comments section, we know she’s giving him real-life heart eyes.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has tagged along for Travis’s Astroworld tour, which kicked-off in Baltimore, Maryland on Nov. 9. She was among the many concert attendees who posted videos of the show! She then followed the father to her nine-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, for his next concert in Tampa, Florida (which ended up being cancelled due to technical issues). You can even see a picture from their date night in Miami! But Kylie caused major speculation when a diamond encrusted ring was spotted on her finger as she was en route into her Miami Beach hotel on Nov. 10. Although it’s unclear if the bling was for fashion or romance, we wouldn’t be surprised if the tour prompts Travis to pop the big question, based on what we’ve been hearing.

“Kylie is absolutely loving being on the road with Travis. She’s having a blast and loving every minute of being a tour wife,” a source close to the makeup mogul EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Nov. 12. “Plus, Travis is all about the music, and not the trappings that come with it—with Travis it is Kylie and family first, then his music, then everything else—she truly feels blessed to be with him.” We’re not crying, you are.

In his cover story for L’Officiel Hommes, Travis gave a very special shout out to the other most important person in his life, besides Kylie. He told the men’s fashion magazine that Stormi, who’s also on tour with her parents, “a million percent” influenced his latest album. He added, “It was she who gave me this huge charge.”