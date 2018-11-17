Tiny & T.I. ‘Extremely Emotional’ After Friend Kim Porter’s Death: Why It’s ‘Shaken’ Them

T.I. and his wife were two of the first celebrities to post touching tributes to Kim Porter, following her unexpected death on Nov. 15, and now we know why — they lost a dear friend.

“Kim [Porter]‘s death has really hit T.I. and Tiny hard. They are both extremely emotional about it. They both loved Kim and have so many memories with her. It has really shaken them because she was only a few years older than they are and was always so full of life and good energy. They aren’t the only ones feeling this way — the whole hip-hop community is in shock and mourning Kim’s death,” a friend of Tiny’s tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

As we previously shared with you, the model and actress, who was also known as Diddy‘s ex and the mother to three of his children, suddenly died on Thursday morning after weeks of battling pneumonia, according to TMZ. She was only 47 years old, so her passing was a complete shock to those who knew her. Especially T.I. and Tiny, who claim they were “blessed” to have her in their lives.

T.I. wrote this message to Diddy and his family, following Kim’s death: “We’ll always love you and cherish your beautiful spirit. We were truly blessed to have had you in our lives. @diddy You and kids have All my family’s prayers and condolences. With love and respect we’ll remember your smile forever. Rest Easy Queen. #RIPKim #TrueAtlantaLegend.”

Meanwhile, Tiny wrote her own message, saying, “Man I am super sad to hear about the loss of @ladykp she was a very sweet, amazing woman & mother. Although I didn’t see her much I considered her as a friend. So devastating to be writing this about such a young mom!! Pls keep her kids & her family up lifted in prayer! You will truly be missed.. May your beautiful soul R.I.H.” See both of their Instagram posts above.

Based on Tiny’s post, it’s clear she and T.I. weren’t super closer with Kim, but considering they ran in the same circles, we can only imagine they spent quite a bit of time together over the years. And Tiny said she definitely “considered her as a friend”. So heartbreaking.