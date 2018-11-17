Bow Wow & His Ex Erica Mena Clapped Back At Each Other On Instagram & Things Got Nasty (Literally)

Bow Wow & his former flame Erica Mena exchanged some intense barbs on Instagram! Read their sexually explicit disses here!

Well, this escalated surprisingly quick. Bow Wow and his ex Erica Mena both savagely dissed each other on Instagram, and you’re going to need a play-by-play of this because things got real nasty, real fast. Responding to a video the Shade Room posted of Bow Wow, in which the former rapper asked why people eat McDonald’s when they could eat Nobu, his ex responded, “Can y’all forget I ever dealt with him please?” And here’s where things started to get really, really heated. The Shade Room responded, “#EricaMena #SteppedIntoTheShadeRoom to ask if she could just delete #BowWow off her Carfax.”

Enter Bow Wow. He responded with his own dig, writing, “Nope. Just like we won’t forget them 500 bodies,” implying that Erica had slept with 500 men. And here’s where Erica took it to Def Con 1. She wrote back, “You mean the 500 bodies you stayed eating between my legs standing up little man. That help you grow your little whiskers.” Mic equals dropped. We think it’s safe to say that Bow Wow caught the L on this one.

Recently, on Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta, Bow Wow took his daughter, Shai, to a day at the spa. It was there he asked for her permission to date Kiyomi. “Shai’s always going to be my princess and what the future holds for me and Kiyomi, you know, this is somebody who I want to spend the rest of my life with,” Bow Wow said.

We’ll keep you posted on how this feud continues to escalate. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of Bow Wow in our gallery above.