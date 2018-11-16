Just another day in Midnight! HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Nov. 16 episode of ‘Midnight, Texas,’ and this cold open will leave your jaw on the floor. Watch now!

In the opening moments of the Nov. 16 episode of Midnight, Texas, a mysterious pregnant woman is driving to Midnight, and she’s about to give birth. She drives up to the church and runs in inside. She is screaming from the pain. She writes a note on a sheet of paper before collapsing on the floor.

Suddenly, the baby (or more like, creature) starts to move inside of her. The woman’s womb explodes, and it’s a gruesome scene. Lem (Peter Mensah) catches wind that something’s not right, so he heads to the church. He hears the baby crying, and there’s so much blood. It’s everywhere. That poor mom!

Lem finds the bloody note the mother wrote before she died. “Rev, her name is Mary. Please help her,” the note said. Who is this woman? We have so many questions! The Midnighters later learn the baby is actually a weretiger. Now that’s something you don’t see every day!

The Nov. 16 episode synopsis reads: “The Midnighters join forces to protect a newcomer in town. With Bobo still in danger, Fiji’s forced to take desperate action to save him. Patience and Manfred bond over their relationship troubles.” Midnight, Texas season 2 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on NBC. Even with the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be an all-new Midnight, Texas on Nov. 23! Stay tuned for more Midnight, Texas sneak peeks and interviews!