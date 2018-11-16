Michelle Obama Reveals She Once Flashed A Secret Service Agent After An Epic Wardrobe Malfunction

Michelle Obama is dropping all sorts of fun nuggets as she continues her book tour. She revealed that she gave a Secret Service agent an eyeful with a big wardrobe malfunction.

Michelle Obama has been walking a great line between serious and hilarious as she’s been promoting her memoir Becoming. She appeared on the popular podcast Two Dope Queens hosted by comedians Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams on Nov. 15 and Michelle with her wicked sense of humor was right at home with the two funny ladies. “You were constantly surrounded by people. so did you ever have, like, any sort of, like, embarrassing sort of thing that happened, and like, the Secret Service was there, and you both sort of, like, clocked it, like, ‘We’re not gonna talk about it but we both saw this happened.'” Phoebe asked Michelle.

The 54-year-old replied: ‘Oh god, yeah. There’s a ton of stuff. You know, definitely tripping, falling, stumbling,” she began, and it turns out one of her most embarrassing experiences was when she accidentally flashed a Secret Service agent at a rally in North Carolina. “You know one time I was doing a big rally in, um, I think it was Asheville, college campus. And my lead agent was behind me, ‘cause he’s always behind me… And my skirt blew up. The wind just blew it up and luckily there wasn’t, like, a backstand. But he was there and he stepped right over, and I was like, thanks! I was like woo! It’s one of those flouncy little cute skirts, and then we had to rethink that.”

“That was another outfit learning moment!” the former FLOTUS laughed. “If it’s windy, don’t wear flouncy things. Wear a pencil skirt, or wear some pants. So we started checking weather, and wind,” Michelle continued. “But I think I spent eight years going, you know, if you see me giving a speech at a big thing, at a convention, what I’m thinking about as I’m walking to the podium is, ‘Don’t fall, don’t trip, don’t trip, don’t fall.'” Thank goodness she never did.