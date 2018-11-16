Kimora Lee Simmons Seen Weeping Uncontrollably At Late BFF Kim Porter’s Home – Heartbreaking Pics

Kim Porter’s closest friends and family have been rocked to their core following her passing, & Kimora Lee Simmons was spotted in tears outside of the home where she died.

This is just heartbreaking. Following the death of Kim Porter, 47, her closest friends are in mourning, and Kimora Lee Simmons is one of those who have been hit the hardest. The fashion designer and BFF to Kim was seen crying outside of her late friend’s home, and the pictures are crushing. Kimora was seen sobbing outside the Los Angeles home, where her friend had lived, as a coroner carried away her body. In one particular photo, Kimora can be seen standing with her hand over her mouth, attempting to hold back tears. Kimora and Kim shared a close bond, and Kim was even her bridesmaid at her wedding with Russell Simmons.

Kim passed away on Nov. 15, at her Los Angeles home. It was around noon that paramedics were called to the Toluca Lake house and dispatch audio indicated she had suffered from cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. The site also reported that she had been suffering from pneumonia, but it’s unclear if that was the cause of her death. There will be an autopsy performed to determine the cause. Kim’s passing was confirmed by her rep to Page Six. “Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Kimora wasn’t the only celebrity to be absolutely devastated by Kim’s passing, Naturally, Diddy, her ex, and mother to their children, was beside himself. Although the two ended their relationship in 2007, they still celebrated holidays together and considered themselves a “tight family,” according to TMZ. While the two have been working together to raise their children for years, their relationship went beyond that of co-parents. “They genuinely had love and affection for each other,” TMZ reports. Kim and Diddy shared the responsibility of raising Christian, 20, and twins Jessie James , 11, and D’Lila, 11. The pair began dating after on and off from 1994 to 2007.

Rest in peace, Kim. Our thoughts go out to Kimora, Diddy, and all of her closest friends and family though this tough time.