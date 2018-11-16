Diddy’s Family Tree: All His Kids, Lovers, Ex-Girlfriends & More Explained

Diddy and Kim Porter, who shockingly passed away on Nov. 15, raised four kids together before their split. We’ve got all the details on the rapper’s other two children and a timeline of his love life!

Diddy, 49, and his family are going through an incredibly tough time after the shocking death of his ex, Kim Porter, 47. He and the model started a family together before their 2007 split, but she wasn’t the only one to have kids with the rapper. In fact, Puffy’s high school sweetheart Misa Hylton-Brim, 41, was the first. The designer welcomed Diddy’s son back in 1993, and Justin went on to play college football for UCLA and dabble in acting. Besides appearances as himself on My Super Sweet 16 and Wild ‘N Out, he had his first real role in 2016’s Date With a Hammer. And although his parents split, Justin gained half-siblings on both his mom and dad’s side. Misa, who went on to have an amazing career designing clothes for hip-hop artists, welcomed two more children while Diddy went on to have three with Kim.

The rapper and Kim, an actress and model, started dating in 1994 and were on and off for over a decade. They never got married, but Diddy did admit on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show once that he’d been engaged for four hours. Maybe he popped the question to Kim? Whatever the case, these two had three kids together — Christian, 20, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 11 — but also raised Kim’s son Quincy, 27, from her previous relationship with Al B. Sure, 50. You probably know the young actor from his appearances on FOX’s Star.

Before Diddy and Kim split in 2007, they took a break in 1999 for a few years. Not only did they battle for custody of Christian in court, but the rapper went on to date Jennifer Lopez, 49, before getting back together with Kim. He was also linked to another woman in 2006 when Sarah Chapman, 39, gave birth to Diddy’s daughter Chance, 12 — although he didn’t tell Kim about his infidelity until after their twin girls were born in 2007. That same year, he took legal responsibility for Chance.

When they broke up shortly after, Kim issued this statement. “In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family,” she said. “I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children.” And just like she said, Kim and Diddy stayed friends. She even regularly shouted him out on Instagram on his birthday and Father’s Day.

The rapper went on to date Cassie, 32, and the two made their relationship public in 2012 — although they reportedly have been seeing each other since 2007. Their lengthy relationship had its fair share of ups and downs, but it appears to have ended for good. Not only did the pair stop posting about each other on social media, but Diddy was seen hanging with another woman.

At the moment, rumor has it Diddy is seeing Jocelyn Chew, 26. He and the model were spotted at a concert in October 2018, then in Miami. But despite splitting from Cassie, it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between the two. She even wished him a happy birthday on Instagram calling him “king” and including a heart emoji.