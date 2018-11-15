See Pic
Toni Braxton Suffers Major Wardobe Malfunction While Braless In Low-Cut Top — Pic

Toni Braxton
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Toni Braxton Gingerbread House Experience, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Nov 2018
Toni Braxton dared to bare in a low-cut top on the red carpet, and she paid the price. Poor Toni looked like a dime, but accidentally showed a little more skin than she attended. See the pic!

Listen, when you look this good at 51 years old, you can wear whatever you want. And Toni Braxton did while attending the Gingerbread House Experience at The Grove in Los Angeles on November 14. Slight problem with her ensemble, though. The extremely low-cut top was just about ready to fly open at any given moment! And… it did. Toni unwittingly flashed a little nipple on the red carpet at the Christmas event. Whoops!

It wasn’t exactly surprisingly. The top was only hanging on by the grace of god and physics. Just look at the pic below and see what we mean! Granted, her entire boob wasn’t hanging out, but it was enough to do a double take. Toni’s otherwise chic outfit consisted of flared, white pants, strappy blue sandals, and that low-cut, stripped button down top. With a swipe of red lipstick and pin straight hair, she looked beautiful!

The legendary “Un-Break My Heart” singer has always been gorgeous, of course. Beyonce introduced Toni’s self-titled 1993 album to a new generation this Halloween, when she dressed up as Toni on the iconic album cover. It was identical, down to the pose, haircut (wig) and accessories. Truly uncanny. The only difference — Bey’s said “Phoni Braxton.” So good!

Toni Braxton
MediaPunch/Shutterstock

For more wardrobe malfunction photos — you know you want to see them — scroll through our gallery above. We promise you’re going to be shocked by each and every pic!