The world just got a whole lot sweeter today — this ‘Teen Mom 2’ star added a second son to his sweet fam! Get all the details on Lauren and Javi’s newborn here!

And just like that, Javi Marroquin, 25, is a father of two! That’s right — his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 15, according to Radar Online. How exciting is that? Their little one came into the world so loved, not just by his parents, but by his older brother Lincoln Marshall Marroquin as well. Lincoln was born in 2013 to Javi and his ex Kailyn Lowry, and he was SO stoked to become a big brother. For the big announcement, he held tight to an ultrasound with a big ol’ grin on his face, melting the hearts of anyone who saw it.

He was even apart of the newborn’s gender reveal! Not only did he wear a gray BIG BROTHER tee shirt, but he was right in the thick of things when Javi and Lauren set off the celebratory blue smoke. When the soon-to-be dad of two posted a pic of the special moment, he wrote, “Your mom, big bro and I love you already.” How sweet is that? Lincoln was already playing such a big role in his baby brother’s life before he was even born — and their bond will only grow stronger from this point on.

But Lincoln isn’t the only one stepping into a new role! This is Lauren’s first child, and she sure seems excited about being a new momma. She has been proudly sharing baby bump pictures on Instagram since the announcement, after all! Considering Lauren and Javi only met last year at a friend’s wedding in Delaware, it is so crazy — in the best way — to see them so stoked about starting a family together. We wish them all the best!