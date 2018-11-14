Maren Morris Dazzles In Sexy Gold Cutout Dress At CMA Awards

Maren Morris is a red carpet queen! The country singer dazzled on the CMA Awards red carpet in a sizzling gold look that we are living for.

Maren Morris, 28, is country music’s ultimate fashionista! The singer slayed on the CMA Awards red carpet in a gold sequin cutout dress. The dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The look was dynamite from head to toe! Her hair fell in loose waves, and she rocked a soft brown smokey eye. She walked the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Hurd.

This year, Maren is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year. For Female Vocalist of the Year, she’s nominated alongside her country sisters Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Carrie Underwood. Maren won her very first CMA Award back in 2016 for New Artist of the Year. The night before the CMAs, Maren wowed in a blue and purple crop top and purple pants at the BMI Awards. She walked the red carpet alongside her hubby.

Maren is one of the many performers at the 2018 CMA Awards. Other performers include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, and more.

Maren is always a red carpet fashionista, no matter what the occasion is. She hit the CMT Artists of the Year red carpet event in Oct. 2018 in a gorgeous feathered dress. At the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Maren stunned in a red and pink gown. Maren loves to switch things up on the red carpet and take risks. You never know what she’s going to show up in!