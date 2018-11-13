They call her mellow yellow! Kylie Jenner looks amazing, wearing black and yellow latex for the latest ‘SuperELLE’ cover in China. See the gorgeous photo by clicking below!

She may have given birth earlier this year, but Kylie Jenner‘s body looks amazing. She’s rocking an all-latex look for the cover of China’s SuperELLE magazine. Their 2018 Winter Issue is hot, hot, hot thanks to the reality star. Kylie is posting seductively for the camera, with her blonde hair pulled tightly into a low bun. Her nails are a dark black, but her makeup is fresh and pretty. She’s wearing a skintight black latex bodysuit, and high-waisted yellow latex pants.

She has a yellow puffer coat draped over her shoulders — she looks so cool and effortless! Kylie is a total pro when it comes to photoshoots at this point! She really knows how to work the camera! For this shoot, Touched By Tokyo did her hair, and Ariel did her makeup. No doubt he used Kylie Cosmetics! She continues to drop new collections and every product she releases is a hit! She just showed off her 2018 holiday collection on Instagram and it’s fire!

The mom of Stormi continues to expand her empire. The famous family doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. In fact, Keeping Up With The Kardashians just won Reality Show Of 2018 at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 11.