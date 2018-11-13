Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Have’Very Strong’ Physical Attraction To Each Other: She Stares At Him Sleeping

We know that Playboi Carti’s ‘obsessed’ with Iggy Azalea’s body, and now we’ve learned exclusively that she feels the same way! Thinking about his cute face is interrupting her sleep!

It was lust at first sight for Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti! The two rappers are head over heels, and Iggy’s not shy about how totally into each other they are… physically. A source close to Iggy tells us that she thinks her new boyfriend is just positively “gorgeous!” And, you know what? She’s not wrong! She’s really feeling him hardcore right now. “Iggy says there are times that she’ll lie awake and just stare at his face in bed while he sleeps,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They connect on a lot of different levels but their relationship is definitely based first and foremost on a very strong physical attraction.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Iggy’s rep for comment on this story but did not immediately hear back. Iggy’s not messing around! Of course, there’s much more to their relationship than just makeout seshes and some light stalking. Iggy loves how supportive Carti’s being when it comes to her feelings, and her hopes and dreams. Joining him on tour was just what she needed right now, especially after her own tour was cancelled. “Iggy has been having the best time on tour with Carti,” the source said. “She was understandably very upset when her tour got cancelled, but Carti swooped in and kind of saved the day by inviting her to go on tour with him.

It was really sweet and romantic,” they continued. “He hated seeing her so upset and immediately wanted to make it better. It couldn’t have come at a better time for Iggy, because it’s taking her mind off things and letting her figure out her next move.”

The feeling’s mutual when it comes to Carti, who’s “obsessed” with her face and thiccness. As a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Carti’s “always praising her booty and will literally bow down to her backside. He wants to make a music video and have her star in it with him, the main focus will be her incredibly body.” These two crazy kids are going to make it!