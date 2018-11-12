Tyler, the Creator called out Kendall Jenner’s slim figure when he told her to ‘shake them bones’ while on stage during his performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on Nov. 10.

Tyler, the Creator, 27, wasn’t afraid to call out Kendall Jenner‘s thin frame when he made some amusing requests for some celebs to get into his music during his performance at the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles on Nov. 10. “I want everybody to shake they a** when this f***king song come on,” he said into the microphone while on stage. “Hey A$AP Rocky, shake that a**. Shake it on Jaden [Smith], he next to you, he might like it with his weird a**. Where Kendall? She ain’t go no a** but shake them bones.”

Although the Kendall diss shocked some concert-goers, this isn’t the first time Tyler called out the 23-year-old model at a show. When he performed at Coachella back in 2015, he also mentioned Kendall on stage. “Kendall Jenner over here thinking she’s cute and s**t. Hey Kendall, Kendall, Kendall, I’m over here to your right. F**k you,” he said. The diss caused many headlines but shortly after the show, Tyler insisted he was joking and he’s actually cool with Kendall. “@KendallJenner PEOPLE REALLY THINK I HATE YOU LOVE HAHAHAH,” he tweeted to the brunette beauty.

In addition to his call outs on stage, Tyler and Kendall were rumored to be dating back in 2016 after being seen on a dinner date but the rapper quickly dismissed them claiming they were both gay. “Not possible, we’re both gay,” he tweeted in response to the rumors at the time.

tyler the creator told kendall jenner she should shake her bones because she ain’t got an ass during his set tonight 😂😂☠️ pic.twitter.com/WudFjBqsxA — lauren mccoy✨ (@laurrenmccoyy) November 11, 2018

Kendall has yet to respond to Tyler’s recent diss on stage but if the past is any indication, he was most likely joking about his old friend!