Rita Ora Dazzles In Lace Bodysuit & Sparkling Gown At VS Fashion Show

Rita Ora slayed once again in a very sexy outfit while performing during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and then looked like a queen on the pink carpet. This singer can truly rock any look and make it look like perfection from head to toe!

Rita Ora, 27, made quite the statement on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She hit the runway for her performance in a sexy lace bodysuit that rivaled a lot of the lingerie on the models. She accessorized with tons of amazing gold jewelry, thigh-high sparkling boots, and a hat. For the pink carpet, Rita looked like a total queen in a sparkling sequined dress. The VS Fashion Show is all about glam, and Rita clearly got the memo. Both of these hot looks were absolute dynamite!

Rita is not the only A-list performer hitting the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Halsey, Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and The Struts are also performing. This is by far the biggest and best lineup VS has had yet! Amazing models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Devon Windsor, Shanina Shaik, and more walked the runway as these amazing artists performed. The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will air on ABC on Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. You can catch all the performances in their entirety then.

Rita is no stranger to super sexy looks. To promote her “Let You Love Me” video, the British singer posed naked in a very sexy Instagram video. She only had on red gloves and used them to cover up her lady parts. The song is off her upcoming sophomore album, Phoenix, which will drop Nov. 23. Don’t you just love how confident Rita is with her body? She is such an inspiration!