Gabrielle Union’s ‘Miracle Baby’: How Kim Kardashian ‘Helped’ Her On Her Surrogacy Journey

Gabrielle Union shocked fans with news that she and Dwyane Wade had their miracle baby via surrogate. Kim Kardashian was already in the know and helped advise her pal with the process.

Gabrielle Union had such an arduous journey to becoming a mom with husband Dwyane Wade. After many failed IVF cycles and “eight or nine miscarriages,” the couple has found baby joy via a surrogate with the Nov. 7 birth of their daughter. It wasn’t an easy decision, but the 46-year-old actress was assured by friend Kim Kardashian, 38, that it would all work out. “Gabrielle had her worries about doing a surrogacy but one person who really helped ease her fears was Kim Kardashian. Kim has nothing but good things to say about surrogacy. Her experience was so positive it helped Gabrielle going into this to know that Kim had done it with so much success,” a friend of the Being Mary Jane star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Almost 11 months ago, Kim and husband Kanye West, 41, welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate after the reality star feared another high risk pregnancy like she had with daughter North, 5, and son Saint, 3. Kim documented her concerns and worries over going with surrogacy on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and they found a wonderful woman who carried their beautiful baby daughter for them.

Gab surprised the world on Nov. 8 when she shared the big news on Instagram that she and Dwyane welcomed their first child via surrogate, with pics holding their daughter. “Gabrielle couldn’t be more overjoyed, becoming a mother is a dream come true for her. She had almost given up on having a child so this baby really is a miracle for her. The whole experience has been beautiful and has strengthened her bond with Dwayne even more. They’re more in love than ever,” our insider adds.

“A LOVELY DAY We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days. Welcome to the party sweet girl,” Gab captioned the three photos of the couple holding their bundle of joy.

She revealed in her 2017 memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine that “I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle” which left her bloated and exhausted. But she and Dwyane remained forever hopeful about having a baby of their own, writing that they “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.” Now their dream is finally a reality.