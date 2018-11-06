HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the season 2 supertease of WE tv’s hit ‘Love After Lockup.’ These new couples are willing to risk it all for their true loves behind bars. Watch now!

Love After Lockup returns for its highly-anticipated season 2 on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. This season will feature six couples as they head towards the altar with their true loves, who just so happen to be in prison. These people have fallen in love with a convict and are will to go to great lengths to be with the person that they love. This season is going to feature a lot of drama and many more tears. Who will make it down the aisle?

These couples have never been together outside prison walls. “I am a virgin,” one woman says. “I’ve never had sex. Michael is going to be my first and my last.” Michael is currently in prison for grand theft auto. Once their loves are released, these people plan to marry immediately. This causes a lot of tensions within the families. Some family members think the relationships are all fake!

Many of these couples are on a time crunch. “I have 72 hours before the U.S. Marshals come after me,” one man says in the trailer. Is it true love or just another con? That’s the big question Love After Lockup is asking once again this season. The couples this season include:

Clint & Tracie, Hobbs, NM. Clint wasn’t having much luck finding his one true soulmate, until he found Tracie on the website, Meet-An-Inmate.com, who was serving time for fraudulent checks and a parole violation. Immediately infatuated by her, he wooed her into a relationship. The two have never met in person and Clint is eager to marry her as soon as she is released.

Marcelino & Brittany, Las Vegas, NV. After a devastating breakup, Marcelino wrote to Brittany on Meet-An-Inmate.com, which lead to an undeniable connection. After a couple of prison visits he fell deeply in love with the 27-year-old, who has spent almost a decade behind bars for several crimes. Although the two have never spent a day with each other on the outside, they plan to marry as soon as she is released.

Angela & Tony, Grenada, MS. Last season we met Angela, who fell for Tony because he was “hot and young.” Months ago, Angela was left waiting at the bus depot when Tony was not released as expected. This season, Tony finally gets released and is planning on running into Angela’s open arms…but Tony may have some competition; as someone on the outside has eyes for his “old lady.”

Megan & Michael, Megan, a home health provider in Ft Worth TX, has been saving herself for “THE ONE…” someone who really cares and treats her right. Enter Michael, who has been in the system for most of his life and is currently serving 2 years for a parole violation. After a special proposal during one of their prison visits, Megan is in full wedding planning mode; however, Michael has a secret that may change her vow to marry him.

Scott & Lizzie, Last season, everyone was left with the question…is Scott just another one of Lizzie’s tricks or is this love real? This season, Lizzie is released, and at last the couple have a chance to be alone together. However, that may be short lived, as Lizzie plans on reuniting with her daughter she has only seen once in the last decade. Will this be the family that both Scott and Lizzie need to solidify their relationship?

Caitlin & Matt, Auburn, WA. Despite having only spent about 30 hours together within the confines of a prison visiting room, Caitlin is convinced Matt is her destiny. The two have big plans of getting married, having babies, finding a home and starting a life together. However, they have no idea what it is like to be together on the outside…including being intimate. Will the love between these two grow stronger as they spend time together, or will they realize that the bars in between them made their love and connection more exciting than it really is?