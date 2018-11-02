See Comment
Tommy Lee Slams Kim Kardashian & Jonathan Cheban For Dressing Like Him & Pam Anderson For Halloween

Tommy Lee did not appreciate Kim Kardashian’s bestie Jonathan Cheban dressing up as him for Halloween! Here’s what he said about it in response!

While some might say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, Tommy Lee might beg to differ. Although Halloween has come and gone, we’re still taking in all of the amazing outfits from this past year. Two of the standouts were Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban‘s throwback costumes, as the pair dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. However, the rock star responded to their costumes, and he was definitely not happy with Jonathan’s imitation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “My culture is not your costume.” Time will tell whether or not Jonathan will respond to this!

Recently, Kim was in some hot water for her use of the R-word at Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween bash. “I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community,” the reality star apologized in a statement obtained by TMZ. “I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times. Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”

Meanwhile, on last week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim discussed the idea of having more kids with her husband Kanye West with her bestie Larsa Pippen, admitting, “Kanye wants to have more, though. Like, he’s been harassing me… He wants like, seven. He’s, like, stuck on seven.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news surrounding Kim. In the meantime, check out all of the best Halloween costumes from the past week in our gallery above.