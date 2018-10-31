Kris Jenner celebrated Halloween by taking to social media to share a hilarious video that shows her getting scared out of her mind after a prank backstage at ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’

Kris Jenner, 62, got into the Halloween spirit on Oct. 31 when she took to Twitter and Instagram to post an amusing video of herself during a prank backstage at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the video, Kris can be seen walking by a box with some people when all of a sudden someone dressed up like a scary character jumps out and causes her to scream, trip and almost wet her pants! After being helped up as she almost tumbles over a dolly cart, Kris bends over laughing as she exclaims, “I think I wet my pants!” “Happy Halloween @ theellenshow # TheEllenShow # danger # scaredthesh*#%! # toutofme,” Kris captioned the funny post along with a ghost and laughing emoji.

In addition to Kris’ hilarious video, she’s been posting adorable flashback photos of some of her kids dressed up for Halloween. One of the pics shows a very young Kourtney and Kim Kardashian standing in front of a skeleton with painted faces. “Happy Halloween !!!’🎃👻@kourtneykardash @kimkardashian#memories #love #80’s,” she captioned the pic. Another photo shows a baby Rob Kardashian dressed up as a toy soldier. “Happy Halloween to my little toy soldier !!! #robkardashian #memories #love#80’s,” she captioned that one.

When Kris isn’t capturing attention with posts on social media, she’s doing it on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The brunette beauty recently made headlines last month on an episode in which she explained she helped to deliver her 21-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner‘s baby Stormi, now six months. “I delivered her. I pulled her out,” Kris shockingly said.

Kris always manages to make the most of her situations, both good and bad, and it’s why we love her! We can’t wait to see what she shares with her fans next!