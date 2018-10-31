K-Pop Star Jihoon Rocks Hilarious Teletubbies Costume For Halloween & Fans Are Loving It

Okay, Jihoon has officially won Halloween. The Seventeen member dressed up as the red Teletubby costume for Halloween, and it’s truly the cutest things. Fans can’t get enough of the adorable and hilarious costume!

Halloween 2018 is already off to a great start, thanks to Seventeen’s Jihoon. When the K-pop band member revealed his costume alongside his bandmates, he stepped out in a Teletubby costume. Not just any Teletubby — the red one, a.k.a. Po! We can all agree that Po is the cutest Teletubby, right? Jihoon looked so adorable with the massive onesie and mask. Not many could pull off this iconic costume, but Jihoon sure can. He nearly broke the internet! If you don’t remember, Teletubbies was that children’s show we all watched when we were kids. The original show ran from 1997 to 2001 and then it got rebooted in 2015. Jihoon just made Teletubbies cool again!

The rest of Seventeen also showed off some amazing costumes, including Minghao as Jack Skellington, Mingyu as Edward Scissorhands, S. Coups as Chucky, Jeonghan as a zombie, Dino as Pikachu, Seungkwan as Anpanman, Joshua as the Joker, Jun as the Grim Reaper, Hoshi as the Nutcracker, Wonwoo as Dracula, DK as Pennywise, and Vernon as Waldo. We’re going to need at least a few hours to process their incredible costumes!

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Jihoon’s Teletubby costume. It was just too cute not to say something! One fan tweeted, “CUTEST COSTUME AWARD GOES TO LEE JIHOON!!!!!!!!!” Another wrote, “I cant believe jihoon dressed like a teletubby didnskfndkd i expected something fierce but he dressed like his true form.” One fan posted a video of Jihoon in his costume and captioned it, “LEE JIHOON YOU’RE SO CUTE!!!!” We love all of Seventeen’s dedication to their Halloween costumes! Happy Halloween to all of Seventeen!