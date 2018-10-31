Whooooa, G-Eazy, slow your roll! The rapper was spotted playing around on the B-Ball court with ‘Model Squad’ star Caroline Lowe, just days after his break-up from Halsey!

In a video obtained from the Los Angeles Lakers game, rapper G-Eazy is spotted playing some basketball and getting a little handsy with stunning blonde model Caroline Lowe! In the TMZ vid, we see G playing defense while Caroline dribbles the basketball and attempts to shoot. The site reported that the pair attended the game together and had dinner with a group of friends. They added that Caroline and G-Eazy then jumped on a private plan to jet to NYC in time for Halloween. While some are surmising from the cute vid that these two may be a new thing — it doesn’t seem tool likely. Caroline has her own scorching hot BF, Heath Hutchins, and they’re adorable together. Sorry, G-Lowe shippers!

G is also in the process of getting over his relationship with Halsey, which ended only on Oct. 24. The reason behind their second break-up this year is unknown, but a source told Us Weekly, “They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” adding that G-Eazy “was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party this past weekend.” The pair first split in July after nine months of dating, but were spotted back together at a VMAs after-party at the end of August. While they have yet to address this break, Halsey got emotional just a few days after the news broke, while performing her hit “Sorry.” The insider added, “They are still very much in love and are optimistic about their paths inevitably crossing again in the future. They believe if it’s meant to be, it will be.”

In the meantime, it’s pretty certain Caroline and G-Eazy are just friends!