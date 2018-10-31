Cardi B’s Makeup Artist Reveals How She Created The Rapper’s ‘Daring’ & ‘Sexy’ Look For ‘Money’ Video

Cardi B slayed in her latest series of photos for her new ‘Money’ single and we’ve got all the details on how her makeup artist created the smoldering look!

Cardi B, 26, recently made headlines on Oct. 22 when she revealed a series of sizzling photos for the cover art for her new single, “Money.” The rapper stripped down to absolutely nothing for the song’s artwork. Well, next to nothing! She did throw on gold watch gloves by Christian Cowan, an all-metal chain hat by Laurel DeWitt, and Versace heels. The steamy photos may have been Cardi’s sexiest pictures to date! She looked absolutely gorgeous and we caught up with her makeup artist to see how she helped create the sultry look. Erika La’ Pearl, who’s been working with Cardi for three years, reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that she loves Cardi’s “daring” and “sexy” look.

“I love this look on Cardi B. It’s daring, sexy and so Hollywood glam,” Erika gushed. “We started with L’Oreal’s Infallible foundation 209 and 107. For concealer, we went with Jouer Essential High Coverage liquid coverage. I wanted Cardi’s eyes to pop, which to me, would accentuate and complete the look, so I went for Pat McGrath’s Mothership V palette and also the red Glitter,” she added. The “I Like It” hit-maker slayed for the hard-hitting track and Erika wanted to make sure her makeup was on point, too. “To give her the lush eyelash look, I used two pairs of mink lashes from Tatti Lashes in TL3 and Pat McGrath’s perma liquid black eyeliner was used for the cat eye look. I wanted her lashes to really show,” she continued.

As for how she made Cardi’s face sparkle? Erika explained, “To finish the look, I added crystals to her eyelids to match her gorgeous hairstyle. For her face, I used Anastasia Beverly Hills in medium for contour. As many know, Cardi loves a matte lipstick, so for this event, I used the color Christian Audette‘s company card. For her skin, Skin Fetish highlighter Balm Duo to give highlights on her.” As we can see from the results Cardi has proved what a boss she truly is for nailing this iconic look!