Bruno Mars Transforms Into Michael Jackson In Sparkly, Glitter Suit For ‘Wake Up In The Sky’ Video
Bruno Mars is giving off more Michael Jackson vibes than ever before in his new video! Watch ‘Wake Up In The Sky’ Ft. Gucci Mane & Kodak Black here!
Bruno Mars, 33, sure knows how to get a party started. His new visual for “Wake Up In The Sky” dropped on Oct 31, and his moves will have you wanting to throw a dance party of your own! In the clip, Bruno gets down Michael Jackson style, and he receives some help from a few friends. The crooner tapped hip-hop heavy weights, Gucci Mane, and Kodak Black, for the video as well, and they deliver one epic, glitter-filled performance together!
Bruno and Gucci both dazzle onstage, in tailored suits fit for a king. Their outfits sparkle from head to toe, and serve up some classic vintage glamour. While Kodak opted to leave his glitter suit at home, he wore a printed red and white getup that was equally as attention-grabbing. The trio’s funky style was the perfect accompaniment to their snazzy on-stage performance. Lined up side-by-side, with retro style microphones, the three stars were giving off major Jackson 5 vibes!
If one thing’s for sure, Bruno is not lacking confidence. The lyrics from the song are the ultimate representation of the crooner’s self-appreciation! “You can’t tell me I ain’t fly//I know I’m super fly//I know I’m super fly//The ladies love the luxury//That’s why they all fuck with me//Out here with the moves//like I invented smooth,” he sings. Watch him ooze confidence MJ style in the new video above!